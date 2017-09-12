Major power station opens apprenticeship intake

I’m a keen angler looking to explore and enjoy myself in Mackay. As a journalist here I am looking forward to being involved and entrenched in the issues within this community.

CENTRAL Queensland Apprentices and Trainees are looking for five apprentices to fill roles with Stanwell.

The apprentice and training group is a division of Gladstone Area Group Apprentices Limited.

There are two first year dual trade electrician/instrumentation apprenticeships, two first year mechanical fitter and turner apprenticeships and one first year warehousing operations traineeship available.

"In these exciting roles you will be encouraged to develop a broad range of technical and interpersonal skills,” the job advertisement reads.

"On-the-job training will be undertaken at Stanwell Power Station; however rotation to other host employers may be required to ensure all competencies are gained by the successful applicants.

"Applicants will be required to demonstrate a high level of motivation together with a commitment to complete the qualification.”

Any questions regarding these roles can be directed to the Recruitment Officer for Central Queensland Apprentices and Trainees on email atr@gagal.com.au or by phoning 1300 2 GAGAL.

Applications close September 22. Email your resume and a covering letter to atr@gagal.com.au.