Major power station opens apprenticeship intake

CENTRAL Queensland Apprentices and Trainees are looking for five apprentices to fill roles with Stanwell.
The apprentice and training group is a division of Gladstone Area Group Apprentices Limited.
There are two first year dual trade electrician/instrumentation apprenticeships, two first year mechanical fitter and turner apprenticeships and one first year warehousing operations traineeship available.
"In these exciting roles you will be encouraged to develop a broad range of technical and interpersonal skills,” the job advertisement reads.
"On-the-job training will be undertaken at Stanwell Power Station; however rotation to other host employers may be required to ensure all competencies are gained by the successful applicants.
"Applicants will be required to demonstrate a high level of motivation together with a commitment to complete the qualification.”
Any questions regarding these roles can be directed to the Recruitment Officer for Central Queensland Apprentices and Trainees on email atr@gagal.com.au or by phoning 1300 2 GAGAL.
Applications close September 22. Email your resume and a covering letter to atr@gagal.com.au.