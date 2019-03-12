Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE
Breaking

Major police hunt as man crashes, steals car and flees

Shayla Bulloch
by
12th Mar 2019 3:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who crashed at an intersection before stealing a car and fleeing has sparked a major police hunt across the Sunshine Coast.

Maroochydore Station acting officer-in-charge, Senior Sergeant Gary Brayley said a large scale police hunt had been launched to find the man after a crash at the intersection of Maroochydore Rd and Pike St.

Snr Sgt Brayley said two cars were involved in a crash about 2.20pm.

The driver from one of the vehicles left his car, stole another and fled the scene.

Police are searching for the man.

editors picks maroochydore police maroochydore rd sunshine coast crashes sunshine coast crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Mercy Health in discussions to sell private hospital

    premium_icon Mercy Health in discussions to sell private hospital

    Breaking In a letter sent to staff and stakeholders today Mercy Health said the decision had not been made lightly.

    Gladstone man plans early retirement after huge lotto win

    premium_icon Gladstone man plans early retirement after huge lotto win

    News Early retirement and holiday around Australia on the cards.

    PHOTOS: Observer Club event raises almost $5k for Roseberry

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Observer Club event raises almost $5k for Roseberry

    News The evening was attended by former INXS guitarist Kirk Pengilly.

    • 12th Mar 2019 4:06 PM
    Gladstone boy setting a high standard as college captain

    premium_icon Gladstone boy setting a high standard as college captain

    News He has big plans including pursuing a career in medicine.