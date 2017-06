Optus services have been down at Agnes Water since late last night.

SENDING a text or making a phone call will be difficult this morning for people in the Gladstone region.

Optus services are down at Agnes Water and surrounding towns affecting all voice, text, internet and email services.

According to the mobile network coverage website, Optus have identified a fault causing issues with voice and data services.

Optus services have been down at Agnes Water since late last night. Contributed

It is believed Optus customers have been without services since about 10.30pm last night.

Optus have been contacted for comment.

Update to come.