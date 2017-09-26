Major parties on message in pitch for Calliope support

BOILERMAKER: LNP candidate for Callide Colin Boyce making his own signs to put up around the electorate.

ALL REMAINS quiet in Gladstone's phantom state election campaign.

With no challenger from the LNP yet to raise their hand, Labor MP Glenn Butcher and his army of red-shirted volunteers have had the run of the town, working steadily to shore up support in what can now be considered a relatively safe seat.

But the story is different next door in Calliope.

While still currently part of Mr Butcher's electorate, the town will be shifted into the neighbouring electorate of Callide at the next election.

With long-time Nationals stalwart Jeff Seeney retiring, LNP candidate for Callide Colin Boyce is working hard to ensure the seat remains in conservative hands.

"My belief is (the election) will be announced possibly within the next week," Mr Boyce told The Observer.

"That's not based on any inside information - but it's looking very likely."

Mr Boyce said he had visited Calliope three times over recent months - but expects to visit more often once the election is called.

In the meantime, he said his manufacturing background was helping him bring a DIY aspect to his campaign other candidates might lack.

The boilermaker by trade has been building his own campaign signs and putting them up around the electorate.

"I don't know of any other politicians that have made their own signs," he said.

"I do have an engineering business which makes it a little easier for me."

Mr Boyce said voters during his last visit to Calliope had raised the issue of power prices - a campaign favourite for the LNP.

He said he supported Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd's approach to the issue: pushing for another coal-fired power station to be build in central Queensland.

"Everybody talks about it (in Calliope)," he said.

"The average household is having a lot of difficulty now.

"The LNP supports coal miners and jobs - the reality is if the Labor Government is returned (coal miners) won't have a job".

It's an interesting line of attack, given Mr Boyce's ALP opponent is a long-time coal miner.

Darren Blackwood has served as the CFMEU delegate at Callide mine in Biloela for the past 12 years.

Mr Blackwood has taken three months of long-service leave to campaign, after putting his hand up to have a crack at a seat which has been in conservative hands since its creation in 1950.

ON THE HUSTINGS: ALP candidate for Callide Darren Blackwood at the Calliope River Historical Village Markets on Sunday. Andrew Thorpe

He visited the Calliope River Historical Village Markets on Sunday to meet with voters - his second visit since he was chosen as a candidate last month.

"I believe, there being a new LNP candidate, it's time for a change in the seat of Callide," he said.

"Obviously the Calliope people aren't real happy being in the Callide electorate now, and I can understand why.

"Jeff Seeney spent 19 years as the member for Callide and (didn't do) much at all (for Calliope).

"Pretty much nothing. And they don't want to be part of that nothing."

Mr Blackwood said voters had raised the issue of workforce casualisation with him at the markets, and had sought reassurance on the Government's support for a Calliope high school.

"I reassured them the high school is protected under Labor," he said.

"The LNP had that land up for sale and they had no intention of building a high school... (we) took it off the market."