Major parties accused of using Gladstone seat as 'cash grab'

BUDGET CAMPAIGN: Glenn Butcher will be running for re-election in the seat of Gladstone, after Annastacia Palaszczuk called a snap election. Matt Taylor GLA291017ELEC

AUSTRALIA'S major political parties have been accused of announcing last-minute State Election candidates for Gladstone as a "cash grab”.

The accusation is from Gladstone's sitting Labor member Glenn Butcher, whose only opponent for the November 25 election so far is Queensland Greens candidate Peta Baker.

The Liberal-National Party and One Nation have previously said they would have a candidate for Gladstone but they have not been announced.

But Mr Butcher said the two parties were "full of bluff and wind” and had not taken the seat of Gladstone seriously.

"It would appear if anyone is going to put their hand up at the last minute, which it looks like they will, it would only be a cash grab,” Mr Butcher said.

Mr Butcher was referring to a scheme where if parties get more than 4 per cent of the primary vote they receive funding.

During this year's Western Australia election Pauline Hanson's One Nation received more than $250,000, the Liberal Party received more than $1.2million and Labor $1.7million out of the funding scheme.

"For those who don't want to vote for me, it's a slap in the face,” Mr Butcher said.

Mr Butcher was voted in two years ago after unsuccessfully running against Gladstone's former member, Independent Liz Cunningham, in 2013.

During the last election Mr Butcher claimed 52.4 per cent of votes, giving his party a 23.2 per cent swing, making it the third safest Labor seat in Queensland.

"But we'd be working just as hard if there had a 1 per cent margin,” he said.