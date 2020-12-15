Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

5G explained: How does it work?
News

Major outage for Optus customers

by Shae Mcdonald
15th Dec 2020 12:31 PM

A mobile phone outage has wreaked havoc on Optus customers just 10 days before Christmas.

Users took to social media on Tuesday morning to complain they hadn't been able to make or receive calls.

 

The telecommunications company confirmed a fault had impacted 4G-based calls on some handsets.

"We're working to restore services as soon as possible," it wrote on Twitter.

"In the meantime, we recommend switching to the 3G network or enabling WiFi Calling on your device if possible."

 

 

An Optus spokeswoman said the issue had since been resolved and all services were back up and running.

"We apologise for any inconvenience and thank customers for their patience," she said.

Originally published as Major outage for Optus customers

More Stories

editors picks optus optus outage

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: 13 Gladstone businesses that opened in 2020

        Premium Content NAMED: 13 Gladstone businesses that opened in 2020

        Business Only The Observer has the comprehensive list.

        Woman hospitalised after Gladstone CBD crash

        Premium Content Woman hospitalised after Gladstone CBD crash

        News The woman suffered leg injuries as a result of the incident.

        MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, December 14.

        Man ruins his 40-year clean streak

        Premium Content Man ruins his 40-year clean streak

        Crime Russell Conrad Tewes had been drinking for the first time in a long time.