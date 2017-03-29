'Major, major problem': Vandals destroying one of Gladstone's biggest assets

HOTSPOT: Campers and beach-goers are lighting illegal fires at Agnes Water beach, and leaving a mess of broken glass and alcohol bottles, burnt vegetation and fire debris behind them, for someone else to come and clean.

ONE of the Gladstone region's best hotspots for tourists is slowly being destroyed.

That's according to Gladstone Regional Council deputy mayor and Agnes Water resident Chris Trevor, who said was is fed up with the vandalism and fires being lit at the beach every weekend.

Cr Trevor said it had become a weekly habit for him to go down to the Agnes Water beach and clean up after groups of people who had left fire debris, empty alcohol bottles and general waste behind.

The topic was brought up in the council's environmental and community services committee meeting yesterday, and despite the council having recently erected fire prohibition signs at and around the beach, Cr Trevor said illegally lit fires on the beach was still a big issue.

"We need to stop them now before it becomes a major, major problem," he said.

"They are destroying the beach; if you see what it looks like now compared to what it did 10 years ago, it would be a real eye-opener for some."

Cr Trevor said on one occasion during a trip to the beach he came across a group trying to light a fire, and told the group that it was illegal to do so.

"And one of the lads in the group actually wanted to have it out with me," he said.

"Because I called them out doing the wrong thing, being vandals."

Cr Desley O'Grady, also chair of the Gladstone Region Environmental Advisory Network, said the group had discussed the idea of fencing options, however, any barricades put up could impact the turtle nesting season.

She said the issue of illegal fires on the beach came to attention of the council after the organisation had received a number of complaints late last year of children running over covered fires.

This was because people lighting fires weren't putting them out properly; instead covering the left-overs with sand, causing a serious hazard and potential serious injury to anyone who steps on the searing ground.

"The attraction of fires on the beach means that people are also likely to bring alcohol with them," Cr Trevor said.

"Leaving broken glass, empty bottles and a burnt vegetation trail behind them."

Councillors also agreed that perhaps the Agnes Water main beach would benefit from an increased presence of police patrolling the area at night.