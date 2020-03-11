Menu
BSL employees Ben Guymer, Ellen Terry, Jonathan Higley, Jason Laverty, Stephen Shuttleworth, Simon Arstall, Andrea Blundell, Steve Haas, Daryl Henry, Joanna Noller, Montana Vincent, Michelle Kelly and Logan Gamble clean up for Clean Up Australia activities.
News

Major industry sites cleaner thanks to employees

Staff writers
11th Mar 2020 2:00 PM
THERE’s less litter across the Gladstone Region after businesses, schools, community groups and individuals pitched in during Clean Up Australia Day activities around March 1.

QAL, Rio Tinto and Boyne Smelter employees were among those doing their bit to reduce litter, participating in onsite clean-ups.

The sites were just a few of the locations cleaned from February 26 to March 1.

Volunteers also tackled litter at Lilley’s Beach, Rosella Park school and parks.

QAL Employees Josh Lobodin, Lucia Sanchez Mora and Emma Allen get ready for the onsite Clean Up Australia Day event
