Major industry event next month

CONFERENCE: Dr Keith Suter will be the MC at the GEA Major Industry Conference.

CONFERENCE: Dr Keith Suter will be the MC at the GEA Major Industry Conference.

THE Gladstone Engineering Alliance’s 16th annual Major Industry Conference is less than a month away and tickets are selling fast.

GEA Acting General Manager Chantale Lane said there were limited seats available for the October 10 event.

The line-up at this year’s conference includes Adani Australia’s Mining CEO Lucas Dow, Acciona Energy’s Project Manager for the Aldoga Solar Farm, Cairan Dillon, and Gladstone Area Water Board CEO Darren Barlow.

The conference will run from 8.30am-4.30pm at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre and will be emceed by global futurist Dr Keith Suter.

The annual GEA Gala Dinner and Industry Awards Night follows the conference.