Major Gladstone refinery searching for apprentices now

JOB READY: Rio Tinto Yarwun apprentices Richie O'Brien, Alex Smith, Morgan Dahl and Zac Piredda are keen to meet the 2018 apprenticeship programme recruits.

JOBSEEKERS, school-leavers or those searching for a start within the industry field have nine days to apply for entry-level roles at one of Gladstone's largest employers.

Rio Tinto Yarwun is recruiting for its 2018 apprenticeship programme, offering roles for mechanical fitter and turner apprentice and an electrical and instrumentation apprentice.

The refinery's apprenticeship program, launched in 2005, is a four-year role, but last year all apprentices who completed their training gained permanent roles at the site.

The recruitment phase comes off the back of ongoing concern for dropping apprentice opportunities, a result of the bite of the resources downturn.

Labor's Chris Ketter says apprentice numbers in the seat of Flynn have dropped by 45% since 2013

Meanwhile in June The Observer confirmed as few as 19 first year apprentices were hired this year by some of Gladstone's largest employers.

Rio Tinto Yarwun's proud fourth-year apprentice Gladstone man Richie O'Brien said it was an invaluable start to his career.

"The programme offered incredible exposure to all aspects of the electrical and instrumentation field," he said.

"Working in a hands-on role in a world-class facility meant I got to see, understand and experience all of the equipment available at site."

Rio Tinto Yarwun operations general manager Colin McGibbon said the "complex industrial site" was proud to help people gain industry qualifications.

"This year we have broadened our entry-level recruitment to also include process technician trainees, graduates and vacation students," he said.

"Our first intake of five process technician trainees is almost complete and we are committed to training local talent and providing career opportunities."

A minimum of Year 12 or equivalent secondary education is required for electrical and instrumentation trades and a minimum of Year 10 is required for mechanical trades. All apprenticeships are entry-level roles.

Applications are now open and will close on Friday September 22.

For more information and to apply visit www.riotinto.com/careers and search for Apprentices in Gladstone.

Also recruiting is Central Queensland Apprentices and Trainees, which has five apprentice roles to fill at Stanwell Power Station.

The apprentice and training group is a division of Gladstone Area Group Apprentices Limited.

There are two first year dual trade electrician/instrumentation apprenticeships, two first year mechanical fitter and turner apprenticeships and one first year warehousing operations traineeship available.

Any questions regarding these roles can be directed to the Recruitment Officer for Central Queensland Apprentices and Trainees on email atr@gagal.com.au or by phoning 1300 2 GAGAL.

Applications close September 22. Email your resume and a covering letter to atr@gagal.com.au.