'Major flooding': Ex-Cyclone Debbie will pass over Gladstone today

Choppy waters lashed the wall at Barney Point Beach, in hazardous conditions caused by Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

EX-TROPICAL Cyclone Debbie has been downgraded to a tropical low, which is expected to shift to the south-eastern quarter of the state and pass over Gladstone today.

A weather warning has been issued for the Capricornia district, with the tropical low potentially bringing destructive winds and more heavy rain.

According the Bureau of Meteorology, we may see peak wind gusts of up to 120kmh, and rainfall in excess of 200mm per day.

The tropical low is expected to pass over Fraser Island this afternoon.

A flood watch is now active for coastal catchments between Gladstone and the NSW border, extending inland to parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Central West, Maranoa and Warrego, and Darling Downs and Granite Belt.

The BOM said "major flooding is likely", as river levels across the state rise.

Locally, the Calliope, Boyne and Baffle catchments are said to be most at risk of flooding.

Some people in regional areas of Gladstone have already been isolated by flooding from creeks and rivers.

Flash flooding is also a risk across the region, while ever the heavy rain continues.

SKY News meteorologist Tristan Meyers told The Observer heavy rain is predicted today and tomorrow, but should ease off at the weekend.