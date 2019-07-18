Major event is a win for regional sports development

THE decision by A-League club Brisbane Roar to visit Gladstone is being hailed as a major opportunity to foster football talent in the region.

Nineteen players from the region were yesterday named in the Gladstone Select Team which will take on the professional outfit at Marley Brown Oval on Saturday, July 27.

Football Central Queensland technical development manager and coach Mark Delaney described the pre-season match as "massive" for the area.

"We have a great participation rate at Miniroos (youth) level, and we obviously want to foster that as we go forward," he said. "More importantly, it's all about having fun. If you go along to sport and you're not having fun then it's not quite right, but there's a good vibe around Gladstone, especially in football."

The Roar players and coaches are expected to arrive in Gladstone on Monday before engaging in a program of training sessions, coaching clinics and school visits.

Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett used the team announcement as an opportunity to spruik his $250,000 commitment to the Marley Brown Oval master plan which was included in the 2019/20 Budget, handed down yesterday.

"What we want to see is more teams like the Roar playing in Gladstone," he said. "We've got the national rugby competition playing later in the year and we of course had the Gold Coast Titans last year.

"It's about developing those sports we can play there on Marley Brown Oval and bring those big teams to Gladstone so Central Queenslanders can have somewhere to go and watch."

General admission tickets for Saturday's match are available for $10 from Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

