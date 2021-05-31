Major delays as trains and ferries cancelled

Buses have replaced several ferries between Manly and Circular Quay. Picture: Richard Dobson

Buses have replaced several ferries between Manly and Circular Quay. Picture: Richard Dobson

A number of issues and dangerous surf have combined to create an ugly commute to start the week for Sydneysiders.

Multiple areas of greater Sydney have been thrown into chaos with one major ferry service closed and several vital train routes replaced by buses on Monday.

In Sydney’s west and southwest regions, buses were replacing trains on the T2 Inner West/Leppington Line and T5 Cumberland Line – between Granville and Cabramatta in that direction only – due to a freight train with mechanical problems at Guildford.

However, services resumed just before 8.30am but delays are still expected.

“Trains have resumed on the T2 Inner West & Leppington and T5 Cumberland Line from Granville to Cabramatta,” a spokesperson for Transport Management said.



“Services are experiencing delays of up to 20 minutes due to a freight train with mechanical issues at Guildford earlier,”

“Please continue to allow additional travel time and check real-time apps for individual service delay information.”

⚠️ Services are experiencing delays of up to 20 minutes due to a freight train with mechanical issues at Guildford earlier.



Please continue to allow additional travel time and check real-time apps for individual service delay information, or DM us for further assistance. pic.twitter.com/pgRjvvfGjo — T2 Sydney Trains (@T2SydneyTrains) May 30, 2021

There are also delays “of up to six minutes” on the T5 line at Cumberland.

⚠️ Services are experiencing delays of up to 6 minutes due to a freight train with mechanical issues at Guildford earlier.



Please continue to allow additional travel time and check real-time apps for individual service delay information, or DM us for further assistance. pic.twitter.com/S0d6BsLfh1 — T5 Sydney Trains (@T5SydneyTrains) May 30, 2021



In Sydney’s northwest, buses are replacing trains between Macquarie Park and Chatswood, in both directions, due to urgent infrastructure repairs at North Ryde.

“Passengers should change at Chatswood or Epping for a T1 North Shore or T9 Northern Line service,” a spokesman said.

However, metro trains continue to operate between Tallawong and Macquarie Park.

On the northern beaches, dangerous surf conditions forced the suspension of ferry services between Manly and Circular Quay.

The dangerous surf conditions are the aftermath of a low pressure system off the coast of New Zealand that battered the NSW coastline on Friday and Saturday.

Buses have replaced several ferries between Circular Quay and Manly.

They include:

-8am Manly to Circular Quay

-8.40am Circular Quay to Manly

– 9.20am Manly to Circular Quay

Buses are replacing numerous F1 Manly Ferry services this morning due to the forecast large swell. Check your trip before you travel: https://t.co/yE2xLelfWu — Sydney Ferries Info (@FerriesInfo) May 30, 2021

Originally published as Major delays as trains and ferries cancelled