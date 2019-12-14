MAJOR CRIME BUST: 45 people charged as police raid homes

A MAJOR crime investigation finished with a bang this week after 45 people were charged with drug or firearm related charges in the South West and Darling Downs districts.

Goondiwindi and St George police had their shot to shut down the supply of dangerous drugs and weapons during three days of raids beginning on Sunday December 8, after three months of preparation with the State Drug Squad.

HIGH STAKES: Marijuana plants seized.

A total of 34 search warrants were executed with the assistance of the State Flying Squad, Major and Organised Crime Squad, Dog Squad and local police.

Operation Romeo Minister and Romeo Recline discovered more than 130g of methylamphetamine, marijuana plants, animal steroids, stolen property and a number of illegal firearms.

Drugs and guns seized during Operation Romeo Minister.

More than 300 charges were laid against the 45 people allegedly involved, including drug trafficking, drug supply, firearms supply, burglary and property related offences.

Goondiwindi police charged 14 people, three of whom were transferred to Warwick to appear in the Warwick Magistrates Court.

A 33-year-old man from Goondiwindi is in custody, charged with trafficking dangerous drugs and firearms, supplying dangerous drugs and firearms and a number of other property offences.

A 32-year-old Goondiwindi man was charged with trafficking and supplying dangerous drugs.

He was denied bail and will appear before the Warwick Magistrates Court.

A 22-year-old Goondiwindi man was charged with trafficking and supplying dangerous drugs and supplying a firearm.

He was denied bail and will also appear before the Warwick Magistrates Court.

A 34-year-old-Goondiwindi man was denied bail after he was charged with supplying dangerous drugs and supplying a firearm.

He is scheduled to appear before the Warwick Magistrate Court.

Two women, one from Inglewood and one from Goondiwindi, were also taken into custody.

The 24-year-old woman was charged with trafficking dangerous drugs, supplying dangerous drugs, supplying a firearm and possessing a firearm.

The 36-year-old woman was charged with trafficking dangerous drugs and supplying dangerous drugs and is scheduled to appear before the Warwick Magistrates Court.

The remaining eight Goondiwindi and Inglewood residents were charged for a number of drug offences and will appear in front of the Goondiwindi Magistrates court over coming weeks.

Acting Detective Superintendent Troy Pukallus said regional Queensland continues to consume dangerous drugs at concerning levels.

The investigation found a substantial amount of chemicals in the region's wastewater, which showed heavy drug use in the affected areas.

"This drug use has changed the very fabric of rural communities, resulting in more crime and devastating families," Acting Detective Superintendent Pukallus said.

"These results reinforce the necessity to employ a joint approach between regional and specialist practitioners that target supply, demand and harm reduction."

Goondiwindi Sergeant Jason Watts said he believed the investigation successfully dismantled and disrupted the sale of dangerous drugs and firearms within the country town.