Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Amarah Coleman in action for Gladstone's port City Power.
Amarah Coleman in action for Gladstone's port City Power.
Basketball

Major changes for Queensland basketball to affect Power

NICK KOSSATCH
2nd Nov 2019 9:18 AM | Updated: 9:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BASKETBALL: With the NBL1 North competition from 2020 to replace the Queensland Basketball League, Gladstone Port City Power will release a statement later this morning to explain how this will affect the club.

RELATED STORY: The North Gold Coast Seahawks believe that financial factors may prevent them from competing in NBL1 North next year

RELATED STORY: Brand name switch for basketball in Qld

It is understood NBL1 North will be the top-tier competition with lower graded competitions called the Southern Basketball League and an Intermediate State League.

Clubs such as North Gold Coast Seahawks have admitted that the financial burden of the new NBL1 North league could determine if the club will or will not play in the new competition.

Port City Power men (1-17 in 2019) and women (3-15) finished 14th and 13th respectively last season

Seahawks finished 13th and eighth in men and women.

MORE LATER

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘I'm a local now’: Migrant loves our town

        premium_icon ‘I'm a local now’: Migrant loves our town

        News Emigrating from Africa to Australia wasn’t easy, but welcoming community made it easier for this family.

        Work bans planned by Catholic school teachers

        premium_icon Work bans planned by Catholic school teachers

        News THREE Gladstone schools are among the 195 Queensland Catholic Schools expected to...

        Mammoth job behind bringing island back to life

        premium_icon Mammoth job behind bringing island back to life

        News ALDESTA Hotels Australia faced a mammoth job in the planned reopening of Wilson...

        Meet the newlyweds settling in to Wilson Island life

        premium_icon Meet the newlyweds settling in to Wilson Island life

        News NEWLYWEDS Andrew and Bec Sheridan say they’ve landed their dream jobs as Wilson...