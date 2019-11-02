Major changes for Queensland basketball to affect Power

BASKETBALL: With the NBL1 North competition from 2020 to replace the Queensland Basketball League, Gladstone Port City Power will release a statement later this morning to explain how this will affect the club.

It is understood NBL1 North will be the top-tier competition with lower graded competitions called the Southern Basketball League and an Intermediate State League.

Clubs such as North Gold Coast Seahawks have admitted that the financial burden of the new NBL1 North league could determine if the club will or will not play in the new competition.

Port City Power men (1-17 in 2019) and women (3-15) finished 14th and 13th respectively last season

Seahawks finished 13th and eighth in men and women.

