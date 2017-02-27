Major chain closer to opening up a new store in Tannum Sands

GET READY: Options for pizza lovers could expand if the council give Dominos the nod.

IT'S only early days but if you live in Tannum Sands your options for fast food may be about to expand.

Whether you love meat lovers, supreme or margarita, dialling in for delivery or pick up will be easy if a new Dominos outlet opens up.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Ltd submitted a development application to the council for a material change of use, which represents a significant step forward after the pizza chain dropped flyers in residents' letterboxes hoping to find someone to run the franchise.

No documents have been recorded against the application but it can be revealed that Dominos was hoping to set up at 95 Hampton Dr at Tannum Sands.

Late last year Dominos had hoped to set up a new shop at Tannum Sands but couldn't because it hadn't secured a franchisee to run the shop.

Back then it was expected that the new Dominos would open within three to six months.

If the new shop receives approval from the council, it could create up to 30 full and part-time jobs in the region.

Dominos Australia and New Zealand CEO Nick Night said the store would have all the latest technology including GPS driver tracker, on time cooking, digital menu boards and in-store wifi.

Mr Night said it was an exciting time for new franchises, with the business expanding its stores with its biggest menu change since 2009, called Taste the Colour.

"The Tannum Sands Dominos store will be equpped with our latest technology innovations ... and a new store design for a superior customer experience,” Mr Night said in October.

"Our new range also has a variety of new sides and desserts that will be sure to satisfy the customers in the Tannum Sands area.”