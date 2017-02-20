Major car accident leads to new business for Gladstone couple

THINKING DIFFERENTLY: Golden Casket Gladstone Newsagency's new owners Andrew and Sonya Sims with their son Jakob, 11. They have plans to put a cafe style area out the back of their store.

THE silver lining on a major car accident is that Andrew and Sonya Fims are now new business owners in Gladstone.

Golden Casket Gladstone Newsagency owner Andrew and Sonya Fims took on the Goondoon St store last month, following a car accident that left Mr Fims needing five operations.

"I ran my car into a tree and basically I smashed up my right leg down to my shin and right shoulder," Mr Fims said. "I had five operations in the last five months and still have one to go."

Mr Fims said it was difficult to find full time work after the accident so they decided to move from the Lockyer Valley near Brisbane to Gladstone.

"I wasn't going to sit around and do nothing ... so I did something constructive with the money and purchased the newsagency," he said.

After arriving a month ago, Mr Fims said there had already been regular customers coming back.

The owners plan to open a cafe style area out the back with coffee and pies, fresh sandwiches and cakes.

"We think outside the box," Mr Fims said. "You need to do that to build it up."

Emily Pidgeon