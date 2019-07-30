Menu
Major builder's licence cancelled, owner blames 'stuff up'

Bill Hoffman
by
30th Jul 2019 2:42 PM
THE Queensland building regulator has suspended the licence of one of the Sunshine Coast's largest builders, the head of which has blamed a monumental paperwork stuff up for its plight.

The Queensland Building and Construction Commission has suspended the open builders' category five licence of RGD Group Pty Ltd, which enabled it to undertake work from $60m-$120m.

The suspension relates to a failure to fulfil financial requirements.

Company head Ron Grabbe who has successfully run construction companies on the Sunshine Coast for the past 35 years, said accountancy issues relating to documents required by the regulator were at the core of the suspension.

 

Ron Grabbe and Klint Grabbe of RGD Group at an oceanfront site on the corner of Bokarina Boulevard and Longboard Parade purchased earlier this year for a luxurious $70million residential and retail development.
Ron Grabbe and Klint Grabbe of RGD Group at an oceanfront site on the corner of Bokarina Boulevard and Longboard Parade purchased earlier this year for a luxurious $70million residential and retail development.

"I understood we had time to submit the documents," Mr Grabbe said. "It's getting done today.

"It's ridiculous. It's been totally stuffed up, it's very disappointing."

He said he was hopeful that the commission could tick off on the matter as soon as it received the information.

"We've given them the June accounts as well. Hopefully it will be resolved today. We just need to ensure the Sydney accountants are OK and the QBCC can sign off in a timely manner."

RGD Group Pty Ltd was responsible for the company's own development projects with other entities responsible for construction projects including Virtuoso in Brisbane and Hedges near Kawana Shoppingworld, both of which are in their final stages.

 

An artist impression of the $40m Rhythm on Beach being constructed by the RGD Group Pty Ltd.
An artist impression of the $40m Rhythm on Beach being constructed by the RGD Group Pty Ltd.

Mr Grabbe said Rhythm on Beach in Maroochydore was another RGD Group project well under way.

The Sunshine Coast Daily has contacted the Queensland Building and Construction Commission for comment

