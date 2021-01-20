Major festival makes a comeback

A year has passed since the COVID pandemic shut down Brisbane’s Chinese New Year celebrations but a rebirth is on the cards with a delicious new addition.

Chinese New Year celebrations in Brisbane's Chinatown Mall and the Holi - Festival of Colours will go ahead next month as part of the BrisAsia Festival.

Both events were cancelled last year at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic but Brisbane City Council has just announced its BrisAsia Festival is back on from February 1.

Celebrate Chinese New Year in the Chinatown Mall.

And this year it will include a weekend Food Festival with special menus and cooking demonstrations.

Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said the festival, which runs through until February 28, was one of the first major events to bring back vibrant art, music and markets to Brisbane in 2021.

"Without a doubt, Brisbane residents have been missing the festival atmosphere and there's no better way to ring in the Chinese New Year than with the much-loved BrisAsia festival," Cr Schrinner said.

"BrisAsia will line up more than 30 diverse events across 20 Brisbane suburbs including the popular Lunar New Year lion dance in Chinatown Mall as well as Rare Voices, a live traditional music event at SunPAC and Crescent Moon, a dance, theatre and music presentation at Seven Hills.

"Festival favourites will return including the BrisAsia Bazaar night market and Holi - Festival of Colours - and we will be glad to see dozens of local singers, dancers and artists back on centre stage following a year of event cancellations. "

Holi Festival of Colours will be a ticketed event this year. Picture: Steve Pohlner

Lunar New Year celebrations will be held in the Chinatown Mall on Saturday, February 13. This year is the Year of the Ox which represents denotes the hard work, positivity and honesty.

Other events on the BrisAsia calendar are a summer party on Saturday, February 20 at South Bank Parklands featuring K-pop and J-pop artists and the Holi- Festival of Colours, inspired by the Hindu festival Holi, where distinctions between religions, castes and gender are put aside for one day as people throw powdered paint at each other, which will be on Saturday February 27 at Rocks Riverside Park. This year Holi will be a ticketed event.

Learn to make dumplings at the new BrisAsia Food Festival.

The new Food Festival will be on Saturday and Sunday February 20-21 and will be presented by chefs from Chu The Phat, Curry 'n' Cask, Golden Palace Chinese Restaurant. Fat Dumpling Bar, Indian Brothers, Kubo's Bar and Grill, Madam Wu, Super Bowl and Momo House.

All events will be COVID safe.

"We've worked to deliver these events in line with Queensland Health's safety guidelines, with enhanced safety measures and cleaning in place across all venues and QR codes to be used to assist with contact tracing," Cr Schrinner said.

"Many events require booking and tickets will be strictly limited so I encourage residents to get in early and secure a spot."

Originally published as Major Brisbane festival makes a comeback