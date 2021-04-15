Major bridge replacement to accomodate mining

Major works are set to commence on the Banana Creek Bridge in the Central Highlands region next week.

Major works on a crucial Central Highlands thoroughfare will begin next week as part of a Department of Transport and Main Roads project.

The DTMR advised construction would commence in late-April on the Leichhardt Highway, south of Banana (between Westwood and Taroom) to replace the Banana Creek Bridge.

The aim of the project is to allow Cockatoo Coal to maintain access to its Baralaba Mine and operations during severe weather events and to increase its annual coal production.

The work will take place from April 19 to late-December, Monday to Saturday between 6am and 6pm.

Lane closures, speed restrictions and traffic control will be in place during active hours.

Motorists are reminded to drive carefully through the roadwork zone, be aware of changed traffic conditions and follow the direct of traffic control on site.

Should you require any further information about the project, please contact the project team on (07) 4931 1500 or fitzroydistrict@tmr.qld.gov.au

For information on the latest traffic conditions call the Traffic and Travel Information line on 13 19 40 or visit www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au.

