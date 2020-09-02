Major boost for popular Gladstone festival

Z-STAR performed at Boyne Island's Under the Trees Music and Arts Festival 2019. Pictured: Zee Gachette

Z-STAR performed at Boyne Island's Under the Trees Music and Arts Festival 2019. Pictured: Zee Gachette

THE Member for Gladstone recently announced funding to support a regional music and arts festival in order for it to survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

Glen Butcher MP unveiled $10,000 funding to support the Under The Trees Music and Arts Festival today through the government's Queensland Destination Events Program.

"Our tourism and events industry will be vital to rebuilding Gladstone's economy," he said.

"This funding will help ensure that this event gets get back up and running and continues to pump thousands of dollars into our economy, supporting local jobs.

"We all want to see these great local events continue - it would be absolutely devastating to see them fail. This will help to ensure the future of this festival in Gladstone."

Tourism Minister Kate Jones said the Palaszczuk Government was committed to safeguarding thousands of tourism jobs throughout the state.

"We have a clear strategy to rebuild Queensland's economy and create jobs post-COVID-19. Events are crucial to that plan," Ms Jones said.

"Our tourism industry has struggled throughout this pandemic.

"But because Queenslanders have done such a great job fighting coronavirus, we can now focus more intently on our economic recovery.

She said they recently saw COVID Safe Events framework released, having been developed by the Queensland Tourism Industry Council, Griffith University, Tourism and Events Queensland and the government.

"With that important work now done, our industry can take confidence that we are on the right track," she said.