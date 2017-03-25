'Major': Bechtel bargains up for grabs at final, massive auction

Hassalls auction of Bechtel gear attracts a lot of buyers from Brisbane, Auctioneer Steve Wall said.

DEEMED as the final auction to see used Bechtel goods go under the hammer, its expected hundreds of tradies will empty their wallets by the end of next week.

To be held in Gracemere on April 4, Hassalls, in a joint venture sale with Liquidity Services will auction off thousands of used items, all involved in the operations of the industry works at Curtis Island.

The unreserved auction will see items included trailers, light commercial vehicles, trucks, a fire rescue truck, a number of both full and empty containers and storage units, lighting towers, generators, Knaack toolboxes, cables, an accommodation block and a wide range of scaffolding dismantles, snatched up in a buying frenzy.

There will even be a crib room up for the bidding.

But it shouldn't come as a surprise, as bidders of Bechtel bargains in the past have been able to get their hands on a surplus of weird, wonderful and sometimes, wacky items.

One of the better buys during a Bechtel auction, was when a buyer was able to get his hands of a trailer, loaded with three fully-functional barbeques for just $2500.

At the same auction, a demountable that sold for $9200; the most expensive demountable offloaded, went for much cheaper than its retail price of $28,000.

Previous Hassall's auctions have raked in up to $1,000,000.

The auction will be held from 10am at Lot 18 Foster St, Gracemere.

For more information phone 0418 985 425 or head to the Hassalls website.