Major Agnes Water, 1770 road to receive $915k upgrade

Roadworks are underway to upgrade a major Agnes Water and 1770 thoroughfare.

In a general meeting on April 6, Gladstone Regional Council voted unanimously to enter a contract with Fulton Hogan Industries to complete asphalt overlay works on Captain Cook Drive, from Agnes Water to 1770.

The roadworks will consist of sealing exposed pavement areas, profiling edges and milling unsuitable pavements.

The offer made by Fulton Hogan Industries for $914,452.57 will be fully funded by Works for Queensland funding.

Fulton Hogan Industries to complete asphalt overlay works on Captain Cook Drive, from Agnes Water to 1770.Â

"The submission from Fulton Hogan Industries scored the highest overall, with a detailed conforming tender," council papers stated.

"The Fulton Hogan offer presented quality experience and personnel, in addition to an excellent level of detail and planning throughout the program.

"Fulton Hogan also have a strong presence in the Gladstone Region."

The contract will be awarded this month.