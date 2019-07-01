Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Majak Daw is set for a comeback in the VFL.
Majak Daw is set for a comeback in the VFL.
AFL

Majak Daw’s inspirational return to footy

1st Jul 2019 1:34 PM

North Melbourne defender Majak Daw is poised to return to football through the VFL this weekend.

The Kangaroos will confirm the announcement on Monday afternoon when Daw, coach Rhyce Shaw and head of high performance Alex Moore will front a media conference.

It will be Daw's first game since suffering serious injuries when he fell from Melbourne's Bolte bridge.

The Kangaroos have confirmed Daw will line up against Sandringham at Arden St on Saturday, provided he gets through the team's main training session this week.

Daw suffered hip and pelvic fractures last December when he fell from Melbourne's Bolte Bridge.

Daw returned to the club in February but has only just recently made it back onto the training paddock with teammates.

New Roos coach Rhys Shaw declared just two weeks ago that Daw was not far off a return to football action

"It is going to be a great story for him when it turns around for him and he comes back," Shaw said.

"We have set no timeline for him because it's about how comfortable he is physically and mentally.

"When that happens, and I know it will happen because he's a determined bugger, it's just going to be great.

"He is going well, he is going really well. He is ticking all the boxes at the moment.

"There have been a few hiccups along the way and we knew there would be, but I have spent a lot of time with (six-time knee reconstruction victim) Alex Johnson and seen it first-hand. It doesn't always go smoothly but Majak will get there in time.

"He is going really well … and his biceps are still huge."

Lifeline 13 11 14 beyondblue 1300 22 4636

- with AAP

More Stories

Show More
afl bolte bridge majak daw north melbourne football club rhyce shaw
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Person fine after stinging incident at 1770

    premium_icon UPDATE: Person fine after stinging incident at 1770

    Breaking Ambulance crews were dispatched to the scene just before 1pm

    • 1st Jul 2019 1:08 PM
    A doggy day out for pet owners in Moura

    premium_icon A doggy day out for pet owners in Moura

    News The event promotes responsible pet ownership

    • 1st Jul 2019 2:00 PM
    Russian ballet to be broadcast in to Gladstone

    premium_icon Russian ballet to be broadcast in to Gladstone

    Art & Theatre Spartacus was first performed at the Bolshoi Theatre 60 years ago

    • 1st Jul 2019 2:00 PM
    'Thrilled' super-mum nominated for national award

    premium_icon 'Thrilled' super-mum nominated for national award

    News The Tannum Sands mum and business owner has been recognised.