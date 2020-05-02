‘Maintenance works stay local’: Calendar delivers advantage

The launch of a shutdown calendar detailing when Central Queensland's major industry operators are planning maintenance activities will be a valuable resource for local workers and supply chain businesses.

The Gladstone Industry Leadership Group and Gladstone Engineering Alliance initiative features shutdown activities for some of the biggest operators in Central Queensland, including Gladstone Ports Corporation, Rio Tinto Yarwun, Queensland Alumina Limited, Boyne Smelters Limited, Orica Yarwun, Cement Australia Yarwun and Gladstone Power Station, as well as the local LNG export facilities, over a 12 to 18-month period.

GEA general manager Chantale Lane said the shutdown calendar was an invaluable resource for GEA members as it provided them with information for future resourcing requirements.

"Being able to plan and prepare gives the local supply chain an advantage in ensuring these upcoming maintenance works stay local," she said.

"GEA has developed a new calendar, which will feature on our website, and moving forward we will act as a caretaker for GILG, ensuring the calendar remains as accurate as possible."

Acting chief executive Nigel Warrington said GILG was pleased to support GEA and CQ businesses.

"By providing this information to the local supply chain through GEA we can assist them in preparing to meet the demands of local industry," he said.

The GILG Shutdown Calendar can be viewed here, and will be accessible via the GILG

website in the coming weeks.