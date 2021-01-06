Menu
A Gladstone man has been caught drink-driving the morning after drinking.
Maintenance worker still over the limit next morning

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
6th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
A Gladstone maintenance worker caught drink-driving thought he was still okay to get behind the wheel the morning after drinking.

Gavin Robert Pryce was caught on December 10 in Gladstone where he returned a reading of 0.081.

The 27-year-old pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on January 5 to drink-driving.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito told the court Pryce had thought he was okay to drive as he’d had sufficient sleep.

Mr Pepito said the maintenance worker with NRG was on his way to Rockhampton the following day.

He was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $800.

