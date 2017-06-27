Maintenance work keeps barge in Gladstone for two weeks

A jack-up barge named SEP Desley Anne arrived in Gladstone this morning and could be seen close to shore.

GLADSTONE locals were greeted by the site of an unfamiliar barge on Monday morning when a Self-Elevating Platform (SEP) barge was moved to a new location near the RG Tanna Coal Terminal (RGTCT).

The SEP Desley Anne was removed from the Calliope River on Saturday night and briefly staged at Spinnaker Park on Sunday morning before she was brought in for maintenance near RGTCT in Callemondah.

The 43m long barge is owned by the Walz Group and is primarily used for wharf construction and repairs.

Walz Group Plant and Equipment Manager Duncan Begg said the required maintenance was being carried out by Walz personnel.

"We are replacing the gripper tubes in all spuds' (legs) gripper assembly ... 20 tubes per leg, 80 tubes in total," he said.

The SEP Desley Anne was built and commissioned by the Walz Group in 2009 and predominantly works in the Mackay Region.

"[Her] home port is Gladstone," Mr Begg said.

Mr Begg said the barge "elevates on an air actuated gripping system and hydraulic jacking," meaning the legs supporting the vessel can be raised or lowered for manoeuvring.

In order to move the barge from the Calliope River to its current location near RGTCT, Mr Begg said the east coast Fodico Marine Group provided the tugs to tow the vessel while the "Walz Group Barge Master & Walz crew [remained] on-board.

"It (the SEP Desley Anne) will be situated in [the] current position for up [to] two weeks, depending [on] how maintenance activities progress," Mr Begg said.