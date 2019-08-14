Maiden Homes takes home swag of awards

DREAM HOME: Winner of the 2019 Wide Bay Burnett House of the Year, Maiden Homes Pty Ltd, took out the title for its Seventeen Seventy house, Swell Factor.

MAIDEN Homes has taken home three awards from last week's Wide Bay Burnett Master Builder's Housing and Construction Awards.

The Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy-based builders built the hat-trick dream home "Swell Factor" amid the hills of Seventeen Seventy, though never expected to win awards for it.

Swell Factor netted Maiden Homes the House of the Year, Individual Home $1.26-$2 Million, and Best Residential Kitchen awards.

"It was extremely unexpected," Maiden Homes' Angela Clarke said.

She said being award winners was "pretty amazing", as Maiden Homes didn't go to the awards looking for a win.

Mrs Clarke said the house was quite a large one, larger than Maiden Homes would normally build, but the unique location and block made the build memorable.

"(It was) a really special opportunity for us," Mrs Clarke said.

Mrs Clarke said a lot of effort went into the logistics of the build.

"It was basically on the side of a cliff," she said.

"Most things basically just had to get carried up (by hand) if we couldn't get a crane to carry it up."

Mrs Clarke said the streets around the house were often too narrow for cranes to access however, and the sloped block provided another challenge to the logistics of the build.

Operating in the Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy area for six years under the Maiden Homes name, Mrs Clarke said the company wasn't exclusive to the high-end market and catered to any price range.

However, the budget on the higher-end homes allowed for much greater creative freedom, leading to Swell Factor including a custom-made Italian lift.

Mrs Clarke said one of the challenges to building in Seventeen Seventy came from having to import supplies from surrounding towns, and speciality items from as far down as Brisbane. But she said the uniqueness to the builds in Seventeen Seventy made new homes stand out from the rest.