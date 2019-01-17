Magpies are still active around Gladstone

STILL SWOOPING: A magpie alert sign has been placed on Dixon Drive.

STILL SWOOPING: A magpie alert sign has been placed on Dixon Drive. Greg Bray

CYCLISTS and pedestrians are still being swooped by nesting magpies around Gladstone.

Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett said magpie breeding season typically ran from August to December and most birds had ceased their attacks.

"Council generally expect the breeding season and swooping to have ceased by now," he said.

"However, there are cases of swooping around Gladstone at the moment indicating that the breeding season has extended.

"Council is aware of the magpie swooping on Dixon Dr, Telina.

"In this specific case, council responded to a swooping bird report on Christmas Eve and erected warning signs."

Cr Burnett said the case may be due to a breeding pair having an unsuccessful first clutch and now having a second clutch.

"Or the breeding pair may have laid a clutch early in the season or there is an abundant food supply and have been able to lay a second clutch," he said.

General advice for dealing with swooping birds or avoiding injury is:

. If on a bike dismount and walk through the territory

. Find an alternative route around the territory

. Walk in groups

. Wear a broad-brimmed hat and sunglasses or use an umbrella

. Move through the territory as quickly as possible

. Don't fight back as this encourages aggressive behaviour

Cr Burnett said if swooping magpies began making contact with people and causing injuries, it should be reported to council.

"Officers will investigate to determine if further management action is require," he said.

For more information visit GRC's website, and Living with Wildlife Factsheet.