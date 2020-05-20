Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
AFL

Magpie star set to miss Tigers showdown

by Jon Ralph and Lauren Wood
20th May 2020 5:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Collingwood has confirmed Adam Treloar has suffered calf tightness in a setback likely to see him miss a blockbuster Round 2 clash against Richmond.

Treloar had already missed Round 1 with hamstring issues suffered in a Marsh Series clash but had been fully fit to return to training.

The Pies still have three full weeks of training before the June 11 clash.

 

AFL INJURY LIST: WHO'S HURT AT YOUR CLUB

 

But given his lack of a full fitness base with match simulation and game loads it would seem extremely unlikely he would be risked in such a high-stakes game.

Collingwood was in marauding form without him in its demolition of the Western Bulldogs in Round 1 and the Pies have their eyes on a prize much later in the season.

 

The Pies said Treloar would make a "staged return" to full training after calf tightness in his first training session on Monday at the Holden Centre.

"Adam was feeling tight and came from the track as a precaution. A scan has confirmed a minor strain that will see Adam's training loads wound back for a week or two," Collingwood football boss Geoff Walsh said.

In the Pies' 52-point win against the Dogs, Collingwood had 42 inside-50s to 22 and 34 clearances to 21 including a 15-5 centre square clearance domination.

So the Pies will be confident they can still take on Richmond's stars including Dustin Martin and Trent Cotchin in their expected Round 2 match-up without Treloar.

 

 

 

Originally published as Magpie star set to miss Tigers showdown

adam treloar afl collingwood magpies

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Laws passed to jail bosses over mine deaths

        premium_icon Laws passed to jail bosses over mine deaths

        Politics Executives face up to 20 years in jail if a worker dies because of criminal negligence.

        Bargain deal for locals as islands look to reopen

        premium_icon Bargain deal for locals as islands look to reopen

        Travel The countdown is on for Heron and Wilson Island to reopen and to celebrate they’re...

        WATCH: Campers busted for COVID breaches, trespass charges

        premium_icon WATCH: Campers busted for COVID breaches, trespass charges

        Breaking Public tip-off leads police to a large group of Five Rocks campers

        Creativity in isolation leads man to make coffins

        premium_icon Creativity in isolation leads man to make coffins

        News The idea sprouted from a random thought and turned into a coronavirus isolation...

        • 20th May 2020 4:40 PM