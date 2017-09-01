MAGPIE SEASON: Gladstone region swooping hotspots to avoid

Magpie breeding season is here, so look out for swooping magpies over the next couple of months.

IT'S the only time of year when it is acceptable to wear a helmet with ridiculously long items protruding from the top while, at the same time, waving a stick around like a mad man in the air.

Magpie season.

The Gladstone Regional Council has issued a warning to the community to be wary of the nesting birds.

While some of us may just close our eyes and run through a swooping hotspot and hope for the best, the council has issued a map of areas to avoid if you don't feel like having your feathers severely ruffled by an angry, territorial and downright scary bird.

HOTSPOTS:

Corner of Langdon and Latrobe Streets, Tannum Sands

Hayes Street, Boyne Island

Corner of Wistari and Campbell Streets, Clinton

Hanson Road, Gladstone Central between McDonalds and William Street.

Links Court and Jooloo Court, Kin Kora

Clinton Football Club, Aerodrome Road, Clinton

Michel Place and James Court, Telina

Curlew Park, Latrobe Street, Tannum Sands

Dawson Highway, Kin Kora near Philip Road and Golf Course Road

Wyndham Park, Alkina Crescent, Boyne Island

Central Lane and Goondoon Street, Gladstone Central

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett encouraged residents to contact Council if they experience a swooping incident.

"Identifying the areas in which problem magpies exist enables Council to erect signage to warn other residents of the bird,” Councillor Burnett said.

"Residents can stay safe and minimise risks by following a few simple steps.

"If possible find an alternative route. If you must go through the birds' defensive zone, try walking or travelling in a group; wear a broad brimmed hat and sunglasses or use an umbrella; cyclists should dismount their bikes and walk,” Cr Burnett said.

People are also urged not to fight back because throwing sticks or stones will make the bird more aggressive.

To find out more about magpies check the spreadsheet the council has put together here.

If you know of a swooping hotspot, let the council know by giving them a call at 4970 0700.

Alternating, fill out the online form here.