Magnificent Meteors strike out Frenchville

VICTORY: Meteors' Craig Gultzow shields the ball against a Wanderers defender in an earlier match.

VICTORY: Meteors' Craig Gultzow shields the ball against a Wanderers defender in an earlier match. Matt Taylor GLA270419MCQH

FIELD HOCKEY: Gladstone Meteors men's team were among the goals at the weekend, defeating Frenchville 8-2.

Coach Shannon Bobart was pleased with the effort of his players.

"It was huge,” he said. "They capitalised on the opportunities that they had and defended really well.

"Frenchville have got some classy players - we just put the pressure on them and didn't give them anything.”

Bobart credited the team's effort and execution of the game plan for the win.

"Morale is really good at the moment - everything is really positive and everyone put their effort in.”

The Meteors will continue to refine their plan ahead of the next match against Sparks.

"It's important to hold the ball in the midfield and make use of any opportunities when striking.” Goalkeeper Jason McLay and striker Mitch Ryan were key players in the win.

See below for other hockey results:

A1 Men

Sparks 2 (C. Cavanagh, A. Jeynes) drew Park Avenue 2 (L. Plant, S. McDonald)

A1 Women

Meteors 2 (J. Homann, S. Rayner) def Park Ave 0

A2 Men

Souths 6 (D. Black 3, B. Holborow, L. Graham, R. Ingram) def Meteors 1 (J. Calis)

Sparks 3 (G. Porteous, N. Jarram 2) def Yaralla 2 (C. Cavanagh, A. Wheatley)

A2 Women

Souths 2 (C. Adams 2) def Meteors 1 (C. Smith)

Sparks 7 (S. Blackmore 2, T. Job, A. Whelan, T. Schonknecht 3) def Yaralla 0

A3 Women

Souths 1 (K. Graham) def Meteors 0

Sparks 0 Yaralla 0

Under 16

Scorchers 2 (H. Pease, S. Price) drew Fireballs 2 (C. Berthelsen, R. Bobart)

Souths 10 (C. Adams 4, C. Wilson, H. Powell 2, W. Redfern, B. Holborow 2) def Yaralla 0

Under 14

Sparks 5 (F. McGuire, A. Perry, S. Jarram 2, H. McGuire) def Yaralla 0

Sparks 3 (H. McGuire 2, S. Jarram) def Meteors 2 (A. Bishop, W. Price)

Under 12

Souths 8 (L. Allen 4, S. Richards 2, A. Di Bartelo 2) def Yaralla 0

Flames 1 (L. Huth) def Blazers 0