Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
VICTORY: Meteors' Craig Gultzow shields the ball against a Wanderers defender in an earlier match.
VICTORY: Meteors' Craig Gultzow shields the ball against a Wanderers defender in an earlier match. Matt Taylor GLA270419MCQH
Hockey

Magnificent Meteors strike out Frenchville

Mark Zita
by
20th May 2019 8:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIELD HOCKEY: Gladstone Meteors men's team were among the goals at the weekend, defeating Frenchville 8-2.

Coach Shannon Bobart was pleased with the effort of his players.

"It was huge,” he said. "They capitalised on the opportunities that they had and defended really well.

"Frenchville have got some classy players - we just put the pressure on them and didn't give them anything.”

Bobart credited the team's effort and execution of the game plan for the win.

"Morale is really good at the moment - everything is really positive and everyone put their effort in.”

The Meteors will continue to refine their plan ahead of the next match against Sparks.

"It's important to hold the ball in the midfield and make use of any opportunities when striking.” Goalkeeper Jason McLay and striker Mitch Ryan were key players in the win.

See below for other hockey results:

A1 Men

Sparks 2 (C. Cavanagh, A. Jeynes) drew Park Avenue 2 (L. Plant, S. McDonald)

A1 Women

Meteors 2 (J. Homann, S. Rayner) def Park Ave 0

A2 Men

Souths 6 (D. Black 3, B. Holborow, L. Graham, R. Ingram) def Meteors 1 (J. Calis)

Sparks 3 (G. Porteous, N. Jarram 2) def Yaralla 2 (C. Cavanagh, A. Wheatley)

A2 Women

Souths 2 (C. Adams 2) def Meteors 1 (C. Smith)

Sparks 7 (S. Blackmore 2, T. Job, A. Whelan, T. Schonknecht 3) def Yaralla 0

A3 Women

Souths 1 (K. Graham) def Meteors 0

Sparks 0 Yaralla 0

Under 16

Scorchers 2 (H. Pease, S. Price) drew Fireballs 2 (C. Berthelsen, R. Bobart)

Souths 10 (C. Adams 4, C. Wilson, H. Powell 2, W. Redfern, B. Holborow 2) def Yaralla 0

Under 14

Sparks 5 (F. McGuire, A. Perry, S. Jarram 2, H. McGuire) def Yaralla 0

Sparks 3 (H. McGuire 2, S. Jarram) def Meteors 2 (A. Bishop, W. Price)

Under 12

Souths 8 (L. Allen 4, S. Richards 2, A. Di Bartelo 2) def Yaralla 0

Flames 1 (L. Huth) def Blazers 0

frenchville hockey gladstone hockey association hockey australia hockey queensland meteors hockey club
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    'Quite pleasing': O'Dowd speaks out on surprise lead

    premium_icon 'Quite pleasing': O'Dowd speaks out on surprise lead

    Politics TIPPED as a key seat in the Federal Election, Flynn was expected to have a cliffhanger result but within hours of counting it was clear how the electorate voted

    The big issues that decided how Flynn residents voted

    premium_icon The big issues that decided how Flynn residents voted

    Politics Cost of living, taxes and employment among top of list.

    PHOTOS: Wedding expo returns to Yaralla

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Wedding expo returns to Yaralla

    News Were you snapped by our photographer at the wedding and events expo?

    GALLERY: Million Paws Walk lights up Tannum Beach

    premium_icon GALLERY: Million Paws Walk lights up Tannum Beach

    News Had enough of the election? Enjoy all the cute puppy pics from MPW