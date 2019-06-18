Menu
HOUSE FIRE: No-one was injured after a passer-by helped extinguish a house fire in South Gladstone. Mark Zita GLA180619FIRE
'Magnificent job': Passerby praised for extinguishing blaze

Mark Zita
18th Jun 2019 10:59 AM
A QUICK-THINKING passer-by has been praised for helping to extinguish a house blaze at South Gladstone.

Just before 9.30am, a call was made to Triple Zero to report a house fire on Dolphin St.

Initial reports suggested a person was inside looking for their dog.

Gladstone Fire Station officer Christopher Sullivan said a resident went around to the back of the house with a garden hose and helped extinguish the flames before fire crews arrived.

"(The passer-by) brought the hose through the window,” Mr Sullivan said.

When QFES officers arrived at the scene, they found smoke throughout the entire house and believed the fire started in the ensuite.

Crews then proceeded to clear the smoke by ventilating the entire house.

Mr Sullivan praised the passer-by for their actions.

"A job well done - a magnificent job,” he said.

"As long as he was being safe doing it, that's fine - it's great that members of the community can help as long as they're safe doing it.”

No-one was injured in the blaze and the dog was evacuated from the property unharmed.

It's not known what caused the fire. Investigators are not treating it as suspicious.

"Ergon has isolated the primary fuse, as a precaution, until domestic electricians can come in an ascertain what they need to be doing,” Mr Sullivan said.

