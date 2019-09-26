Magnay battling to be fit for season opener

BULLETS young gun Will Magnay is racing against the clock to be fit for Brisbane's NBL season opener after injuring his ankle at training.

The 208cm Magnay was one of Brisbane's best in their two wins at the NBL Blitz which netted the Bullets the Loggins-Bruton Cup as pre-season champions.

The 21-year-old had 17 points, six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in the dominant win over the NBL1 All-Star team, with three thundering dunks and a three-pointer showcasing his expanding game.

But he has been forced to withdraw from Friday night's pre-season clash with reigning NBL champions Perth at USC Stadium on the Sunshine Coast after landing awkwardly at training.

The ankle roll is not considered to be too serious and Brisbane remain hopeful that Magnay will be available for Brisbane's round one clash with LaMelo Ball and the Illawarra Hawks in Wollongong on October 6.

He will travel with the team to Wollongong and his availability is likely to be a game-time decision for the Bullets, who were looking for Magnay to play significant minutes this season at power forward and centre.

Magnay was a pivotal part of the Brisbane Capitals' win in the QBL over winter, making the state league's All-Star Five and winning the Young Player of the Year Award.