Magistrate's disappointment at teen's 'low act'
GLADSTONE magistrate Dennis Kinsella has condemned the behaviour of a young man who yesterday pleaded guilty to charges of stealing and fraud.
The court was told the man, 18, was homeless earlier this year when he was offered a room to stay in by a friend and his family at Urraween in Hervey Bay.
At some point between May 1 and May 5, the teenager took a fishing reel from the family's garage and pawned it at Cash Converters Hervey Bay for $20.
He later told police he had used the money to buy cigarettes.
Mr Kinsella said it was a "low act" for the teenager to have repaid his friend's family's generosity by stealing their property.
He fined him $450 but declined to record a conviction, noting the young man had since taken steps to get his life back on track.