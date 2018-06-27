Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Inside one of the court rooms at Gladstone Court House.
Inside one of the court rooms at Gladstone Court House. Matt Taylor
Crime

Magistrate's disappointment at teen's 'low act'

Andrew Thorpe
by
27th Jun 2018 4:30 AM

GLADSTONE magistrate Dennis Kinsella has condemned the behaviour of a young man who yesterday pleaded guilty to charges of stealing and fraud.

The court was told the man, 18, was homeless earlier this year when he was offered a room to stay in by a friend and his family at Urraween in Hervey Bay.

At some point between May 1 and May 5, the teenager took a fishing reel from the family's garage and pawned it at Cash Converters Hervey Bay for $20.

He later told police he had used the money to buy cigarettes.

Mr Kinsella said it was a "low act" for the teenager to have repaid his friend's family's generosity by stealing their property.

He fined him $450 but declined to record a conviction, noting the young man had since taken steps to get his life back on track.

Related Items

cash converters fraud gladstonecourt gladstone magistrates court stealing
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    $15 million injection in Gladstone's State Schools

    $15 million injection in Gladstone's State Schools

    News Gladstone Schools are getting a share of a $15 million funding for new facilities

    Eight-year-old's no-show birthday rescued by community

    Eight-year-old's no-show birthday rescued by community

    Parenting When no one showed up to his birthday Gladstone came running

    Wheelie bin bandit targets bins outside police station

    Wheelie bin bandit targets bins outside police station

    Crime Officers in the station heard loud swearing and went to investigate.

    Local Partners