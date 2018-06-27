Magistrate's disappointment at teen's 'low act'

Inside one of the court rooms at Gladstone Court House.

Inside one of the court rooms at Gladstone Court House. Matt Taylor

GLADSTONE magistrate Dennis Kinsella has condemned the behaviour of a young man who yesterday pleaded guilty to charges of stealing and fraud.

The court was told the man, 18, was homeless earlier this year when he was offered a room to stay in by a friend and his family at Urraween in Hervey Bay.

At some point between May 1 and May 5, the teenager took a fishing reel from the family's garage and pawned it at Cash Converters Hervey Bay for $20.

He later told police he had used the money to buy cigarettes.

Mr Kinsella said it was a "low act" for the teenager to have repaid his friend's family's generosity by stealing their property.

He fined him $450 but declined to record a conviction, noting the young man had since taken steps to get his life back on track.