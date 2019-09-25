Menu
Crime

Warrant issued for accused public toilet burglar

by Pete Martinelli
25th Sep 2019 8:48 AM
A WARRANT has been issued for the arrest of a Lockhart River man who allegedly stole a purse from a dead woman in the Cairns CBD.

Alan Collins, 50, allegedly entered a Lake St public toilet on September 7, and took the bag. It is alleged that he stole cigarettes from the bag.

The woman's body was found by authorities a short time later and identified as Gordonvale woman Paulina Kolber, who had been missing since the day before.

Mr Collins was charged with stealing and when he failed to appear in Cairns Magistrates Court yesterday, Magistrate Kevin Priestly issued the arrest warrant after deciding not to hear the case in his absence.

