Magistrate's confronting message to dangerous driver

A GLADSTONE motorist who violently rammed his girlfriend off the road received a very blunt message from a Magistrate during his sentencing.

Andrew James Maher Burgess pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to several charges including the dangerous operation of a vehicle, unlawful stalking and assault.

In an October three-day crime spree, Burgess stole a motorbike and harassed his girlfriend on the road.

The court heard she was driving when he, in another vehicle, stopped her vehicle on the road.

When she started to drive again Burgess rammed her several times, forcing her to drive in the oncoming lane.

She drove to the Gladstone Police station, while Burgess continued to hit her car.

Burgess was not wearing a helmet and did not hold an open licence for the bike, which was unregistered and uninsured.

He was on bail at the time of the offences.

The court heard the 34-year-old was the father of two, a four-year-old boy and girl, 6.

Magistrate Brian Kucks said October was "not a good month" for Burgess.

"You're lucky she (the victim) wasn't hurt. You caused her severe distress," he said.

"It was an act of stupidity and a total lack of consideration and safety and a total disregard for rules of the road."

Mr Kucks asked Burgess why motorists needed to wear helmets.

Burgess said: "for my safety, I guess" to which Mr Kucks said was partly true.

"The reason is also so that when you smear yourself across the highway the ambos can find your brains in one spot and so the fireys don't have to wash (them) down the drain."

Mr Kucks noted Burgess had breached his bail and asked him if he had enjoyed the past 75 days behind bars.

"It's not exactly the greatest accommodation in CQ, is it?" Mr Kucks said.

Burgess was sentenced to nine months jail with immediate parole release.

Convictions were recorded, and Burgess was disqualified from obtaining a licence for six months.