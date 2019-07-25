Menu
Dylan Matthew Hammond, 25, was wanted on a return to prison warrant when he is alleged to have committed dozens of offences during a crime spree from Hervey Bay to the Sunshine Coast.
Magistrate's bid to help hospital prisoner stuck in limbo

Amber Hooker
by
25th Jul 2019 2:06 PM
A COMATOSE amputee remains under 24-hour guard at the Sunshine Coast University Hospital as he is technically a prisoner for offences which predate an alleged crime spree on July 10.

Maroochydore Magistrates Court today heard Dylan Matthew Hammond, 25, was wanted on a return to prison warrant when he was gunned down by specialist police on the Bruce Highway, Parklands after an alleged 200km police chase from Hervey Bay to the Sunshine Coast.

Mr Hammond was also run over by a caravan before he was transported in a critical condition to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital, where he undergone several surgeries including one to remove his gunshot-injured leg.

Mr Madsen today told the court he had brought Mr Hammond's matters forward in a bid to progress a Legal Aid application in his absence, as no duty lawyer had been able to take instructions from the unconscious defendant.

Mr Madsen told the court he would send a notice to the Office of the Public Guardian, an independent statutory office established to protect the rights, interests and well-being of adults with impaired decision-making capacity.

"As of yesterday, the defendant was still in a medically-induced coma at hospital," Mr Madsen told the court.

"When I looked at the file, I saw he was on a return to prison warrant.

"Although he's in hospital, he's technically serving a sentence."

Police have started proceedings to officially charge Dylan Matthew Hammond, 25, with 29 driving, weapons, violence and drug-related offences.

Mr Hammond was represented by duty lawyer Cameron Hodges during today's proceedings.

Mr Madsen formally remanded Mr Hammond in custody, and noted there had been no application for bail.

The matter was adjourned for further mention on August 30.

