Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NOT ACCEPTED: The man's attempt to plead guilty in writing to a charge of obstructing police was denied.
NOT ACCEPTED: The man's attempt to plead guilty in writing to a charge of obstructing police was denied. Matt Taylor
Crime

Magistrate won't accept guilty plea after bizarre allegation

Andrew Thorpe
by
7th Sep 2018 4:30 AM

AN ACTING magistrate at Gladstone Magistrates Court refused to accept a plea from a Brisbane man on Monday midway through hearing a series of bizarre details about an incident at Telina last month.

Magistrate Jason Schubert was initially prepared to accept a guilty plea in writing from John Michael James, who has been charged with one count of obstructing police.

Prosecutor Joel Sleep told the court officers had responded at 11pm on August 4 to reports of a man armed with a firearm at Telina.

As police drove on Glenlyon Rd towards Dixon Drive, they came across a taxi driving in the opposite direction with its emergency light activated.

The taxi crossed the dividing line and drove directly at the police car, which was forced to make an emergency stop.

That's when the taxi driver emerged and said his passenger was trying to kill him, Mr Sleep told the court.

Mr Schubert stopped Mr Sleep's retelling there, asking if police were alleging Mr James was the man reported as having been armed at Telina, which Mr Sleep said his reports appeared to indicate was the case.

That was enough for Mr Schubert, who refused to accept the plea in writing.

The case was adjourned to September 17 in Brisbane.

Related Items

gladstonecourt gladstone crime gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    NBN GUIDE: How to choose a plan that's right for you

    NBN GUIDE: How to choose a plan that's right for you

    Technology More than 13,000 Gladstone homes are due to be hooked up to the NBN over the next year.

    'Four beers and cup of vodka' before Calliope highway crash

    'Four beers and cup of vodka' before Calliope highway crash

    Crime A 24-year-old man pleaded guilty to drink driving on Monday.

    PARTY TIME: Fun new business opens doors today at Calliope

    PARTY TIME: Fun new business opens doors today at Calliope

    Business Husband-wife team unveils new store.

    Hundreds of industry heavy-weights to descend on Gladstone

    Hundreds of industry heavy-weights to descend on Gladstone

    Business A conference is expected to bring a boost to CBD businesses.

    Local Partners