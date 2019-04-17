Magistrate slams rape-accused business owner

A GLADSTONE business owner accused of raping his daughter has been slammed by a Magistrate who told the father he was "not the victim”.

A GLADSTONE business owner accused of raping his daughter has been slammed by a magistrate who told the father he was "not the victim”.

The man appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday via video for sentencing, after breaching his bail conditions.

The father, who cannot be named to protect his alleged victim, was given bail at an earlier occasion on several serious charges including three counts of rape and two counts of indecent treatment of a child under 12 (lineal descendant).

The court was told the man was arrested on April 3 after police were given letters the father wrote to his daughter, breaching the 'no contact' condition of his bail.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said the rape allegations had "dislodged” his client's family and as a result the man was not allowed to see his children.

Mr Pepito said his client was trying to reach out to his children but Acting Magistrate Athol Kennedy called it "emotional abuse”.

"This man is alleged to have raped his daughter,” Magistrate Kennedy said.

"He wrote (her) a letter asking her to withdraw her complaint... he has put it all back on her.”

Magistrate Kennedy told the court that in the letter the man told his daughter she was "forgiven”.

Magistrate Kennedy said the man had put his own daughter in a "terrible situation” by putting the "blame” on her.

"He was on bail conditions not to contact her. He would have understood that,” Magistrate Kennedy said.

"Then he did contact her and blamed her.

"If I let him out what is there to stop him from doing it again?”

The man asked if he could speak during the part-heard sentence.

He said his children "wanted to be with him”.

The man told Magistrate Kennedy he was suffering from mental health issues and was not in the right state of mind when he wrote the letter to his daughter.

Magistrate Kennedy told the man he was "not the victim”.

"You are the alleged perpetrator,” Magistrate Kennedy said.

"The alleged victim here is your daughter and the things that have happened to you is because you brought them on, allegedly.”

Magistrate Kennedy said he needed more time to sentence the breach of bail and adjourned the part-heard sentence to April 23.

The man pleaded not guilty to the rape and indecent treatment charges and was committed to the District Court at Gladstone to be heard at a date to be confirmed.