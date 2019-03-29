Magistrate slams criminal's 'Neanderthal' behaviour

A MAGISTRATE has described a criminal's behaviour akin to a Neanderthal after he took to people having a dispute in the street with a wooden plank.

Shaune David Tuckwood pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today to one count of public nuisance, one of drink-driving, one of driving while unlicensed and one of causing unnecessary noise or smoke while driving.

Police prosecutor Jess King said police were called to a disturbance on Richardson Rd on January 7 at 9.20pm.

"He involved himself by walking over from his residence armed," she said.

Defence lawyer Caitlin Shannon-Dear said Tuckwood had seen his girlfriend and her 15-year-old relative be attacked by the witnesses who, the court heard, retreated after seeing Tuckwood armed and called police.

Ms King said Tuckwood then kicked a wheelie bin.

Magistrate Cameron Press said Tuckwood's behaviour was like that of a Neanderthal.

"It's really caveman-like behaviour," he added.

Tuckwood had also been seen by police doing burnouts at 4.50pm on December 6 on Taylor St, Park Avenue, after hearing an engine rev and screeching tyres.

"The vehicle was sliding with a large amount of smoke coming from the rear wheels," Ms King said.

She said he had a blood alcohol content reading of 0.179 and told police he had drunk 24 beers between 8am and 4.45pm.

Ms King said he told police he was on his way home after going to get cigarettes for his girlfriend.

Tuckwood's C class licence had expired on August 12, 2011, and was never renewed.

He was on parole at the time for unrelated matters.

Ms Shannon-Dear said Tuckwood had now sought help for his issues with alcohol and as part of his parole conditions he had been placed on an alcohol ban.

"This is the first time he has been sober since he was 12 (years old)," she said.

Mr Press ordered Tuckwood to a three-month prison term, wholly suspended and operational for 12 months.

He also ordered him to complete 150 hours of community service and disqualified him from driving for 12 months.