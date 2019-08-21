Magistrate says 'cannabis causes depression'

A MAGISTRATE told a court marijuana was a cause of depression during the sentencing of a Gladstone father caught driving with drugs in his system.

Acting Magistrate Athol Kennedy said "cannabis causes depression” when the court heard Travis Glover smoked the drug to treat his mental illness.

Glover pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to possess dangerous drugs and two count of drive while a relevant drug was present in his blood.

About 10.47am on June 1, police intercepted Glover's vehicle for a roadside drug test.

Glover's test showed a positive result to marijuana. Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client, a 33-year-old father, used marijuana for depression.

Mr Kennedy placed Glover on a 12 month probation order and disqualified him from driving for 10 weeks.