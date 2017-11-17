Magistrate rings no-show on phone: 'I'm about to issue a warrant'

The Queensland Times now has a mobile version of its website, allowing the site to be navigated more easily with a smart phone.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times IPS290911PHON30A

JAMES Edward John English can count his lucky stars he answered his phone on Monday rather than letting it go to voicemail, because if he hadn't he would've been arrested.

English was due to appear in Gladstone Magistrates Court this week but failed to show up, leading acting Gladstone Magistrate Mark Morrow to ring him from the courtroom.

Mr Morrow told English very frankly that he was supposed to be standing in front of him and that he was "about to issue a warrant for (his) arrest" because he wasn't there.

"You have a charge in front of me ... what do you want to do about it?" Mr Morrow asked.

The silent courtroom heard English struggle for words, managing only to "um" a number of times.

Mr Morrow said on September 2 at Iveragh, English was intercepted by police along the Bruce Highway and was caught driving his vehicle without a suitable license.

He told the defendant he was told to appear in court at the previous mention on October 16 and asked why he wasn't in front of him.

"It was on for today ... at 9am," he added.

English told Mr Morrow he must have got his dates mixed up and said he was "so sorry ... I'm just having a bit of problems with everything at the moment".

He also asked the magistrate if the matter could go to the Caboolture court, nearby to where he lived, to which Mr Morrow agreed. "I'll send it to Caboolture ... for a mention on November 27 at 9am," he said.

After English thanked Mr Morrow, he hesitantly asked "is there still a warrant out for my arrest"?

Mr Morrow said: "I'll probably recall that, since you're on the phone, you're lucky I rang."

English's bail was put at large and the warrant was cancelled.

After hanging up the phone, Mr Morrow looked out at the courtroom smiling.

"See I do have a heart," he said.