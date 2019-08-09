Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Magistrate hands down sentence to Andrew Antoniolli

Hayden Johnson
by
9th Aug 2019 10:24 AM

ANDREW Antoniolli has escaped jail despite being convicted of fraud offences dating back to his time as an Ipswich councillor. 

Magistrate Anthony Gett sentenced the city's 50th mayor in Ipswich Magistrates Court this morning.

READ ON: How did Andrew Antoniolli escaped spending time behind bars?

He was sentenced to six months jail, wholly suspended. 

For each of the fraud offences Antoniolli was sentenced to six months imprisonment.

For the attempted fraud he was sentenced to three months, served concurrently.

The whole term was suspended for 18 months.

On the breach of bail charge Antoniolli was convicted but no further action was taken.

Antoniolli's wife Karina and supporters were in the public gallery to hear the sentence.

Crown prosecutor Sarah Farnden had asked Mr Gett for a head sentence of between 12 and 18 months.

Mr Gett adjourned the court on July 30 to consider submissions made by the prosecution and defence.

More Stories

andrew antoniolli ipswich city council ipswich council ipswich court ipswich magistrates court mayor
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Disturbance causes seven hour road closure

    premium_icon Disturbance causes seven hour road closure

    Crime A South Gladstone street was closed off while police negotiated with a man

    IN COURT: 12 people set to face Gladstone court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 12 people set to face Gladstone court today

    News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court.

    Gladstone businesses hold on amid report's worrying findings

    premium_icon Gladstone businesses hold on amid report's worrying findings

    Business Report says Gladstone's retail market is continuing to struggle.

    GLADDY CUP: $4k in prizes for fashions event

    premium_icon GLADDY CUP: $4k in prizes for fashions event

    Community Judges share their advice and what they'll be looking for.