Magistrate fed up with DV sends first-time offender to prison

AFTER just a few months in Gladstone, magistrate Bevan Manthey has had enough of domestic violence breaches, sending a first-time offender to serve actual time in prison.

The 45-year-old man pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday to four contraventions of a domestic violence order and a breach of bail.

The court heard the most serious offending happened on November 9 when the man stood over the aggrieved, his wife, with a stool and struck her, causing injury.

The court was told the aggrieved recalled not being about to get up.

She was reported to have a lump on her head, a headache and woke up the next morning with two black eyes.

Following this incident there were three other breaches of the order.

Defence lawyer Bianca Hight said her client had been married to the victim for six years and they had cross-domestic violence orders against each other.

She told the court her client had not intended to hurt the aggrieved and when he realised she was injured had gone to get her Panadol and an ice pack, showing remorse. However she said he did not want to dispute the facts in order to save the court’s time.

Despite his lack of criminal history, his early plea and his remorse, Mr Manthey said he had enough of the prevalence of domestic violence offending in Gladstone.

“Previous sentences are not working,” Mr Manthey said.

“Breaches of domestic violence will not be tolerated … defendants will be imprisoned.”

The man was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment to serve one month in custody.