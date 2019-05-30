Menu
A woman has pleaded guilty in Mackay Magistrates Court to fraud as an employee and stealing.
Magistrate: Come along with your toothbrush next time

Janessa Ekert
by
30th May 2019
A SOUTH Mackay woman has been warned if she returns to court for stealing from a boss to "come along with a toothbrush".

Alexandra Anne Gooch nicked the work credit card from the not-for-profit organisation that employed her.

"It was one of those offences that was inevitably going to be discovered by your employer," Magistrate John Smith said.

Gooch had gone to Community Solutions Mackay to do some personal administration and stole the Westpac bank card just before leaving on April 21 this year.

About 10 minutes later, at 10am, she withdrew $200 from an ATM on Sydney St.

"She explained her reasoning for taking the bank card and withdrawing $200 was due to financial hardship, her partner losing his job and family health reasons," Prosecutor Senior Constable Hanna Beaumont said

Gooch chucked the card after taking the money.

"She was remorseful for her actions and further stated to police it was a stupid thing to do," Snr Const Beaumont said.

Gooch pleaded guilty in Mackay Magistrates Court to fraud as an employee and stealing.

"I can indicate where people steal as servants and steal from their employer the courts look at terms of imprisonment," Mr Smith said.

The court heard Gooch was working casually with a full-time job starting in July.

"I'm not going to impose imprisonment," Mr Smith said, warning her that if she returned to court to "come along with a toothbrush".

Convictions were not recorded. "That will not happen again in this court... it's up to you to keep your nose clean," Mr Smith said.

Gooch was fined $1250 and ordered to pay $200 compensation.

