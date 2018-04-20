Indie-rock band to make "Magick" in Gladstone

INDIE-ROCK band The Preatures have announced their latest tour plans - 40 dates at 40 venues across regional and metro Australia, and Gladstone is on the list.

The Sydney-based band will hit the road in June starting their National Magick Tour at Wintersun Hotel in Geraldton on June 16.

The band released an official statement saying: "We're over the bloody moon...(we'll be) hitting up far reaches of the sunburnt country we've never even dreamt of playing to."

The Preatures have had a massive start to the year, supporting the Foo Fighters, performing at Twilight at the Taronga and Melbourne Zoo, Reverb Festival, Castaway Festival, Party in the Paddock, and more.

The Preatures' 2013 hit Is This How You Feel? catapulted the group from Sydney's worst kept secret to Australia's freshest music export, landing them on stages at Glastonbury, Coachella and Bonnaroo.

They've earned the praise of the likes of P!nk, Harry Styles and the late, great Doc Neeson.

The band reminded fans to stay away from ticketing sites such as ViaGoGo, as "their only aim is to rip you off".

Catch The Preatures

When: August 29 at the Harvey Rd Tavern.

Tickets go on pre-sale Monday 7am-Tuesday 2pm, and general public sale on Tuesday at 2pm.