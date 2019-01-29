'Magical time': Tips for parents to make kindy enjoyable

Craft activities were done by kids, parents and grandparents at St Mary's Kindergarten - Centacare for Mother's Day morning.

FOR SOME young children in the Gladstone region, kindergarten is the first step in to life at school.

While it can be an exciting time for both parents and children, some might feel sadness and anxiety, as the experience is a major step of a child's growth.

C&K early education expert Robyn Mercer said there are ways families can make the first days of kindergarten enjoyable.

"Kindergarten is a magical time in a child's life,” Ms Mercer said.

"It will be a year where they explore, create, learn and grow, but starting when everything is new and unfamiliar can be a big step.”

She suggests parents talk to their child positively about kindy before their first day.

"Children are curious and like to know what is going on,” Ms Mercer said.

"Tell them about what kindy will be like, how they will meet their new teacher and eat lunch with new friends, how they will get to do lots of playing, exploring with loads of fun experiences.

"This helps create a sense of belonging and predictability which takes away some of the anxiety.”

On the day, Ms Mercer said parents should allow enough time to get ready and arrive at kindy.

"Involve your child in the process of getting ready,” she said.

When it is time to leave your child, Ms Mercer suggests telling your children that you will be back for them.

"Just because they may be sad when you leave, doesn't mean they will have a sad day,” she said.

"Remember, your child's educator is always available to help. Keep them involved in any emotions or concerns your child may be experiencing.”

Mark Zita