Magic to be made by the Dodd clan in league carnival

RUGBY LEAGUE: For Gladstone Wallabys’ great, Ashley Dodd, this year’s Warba Wangarunya Rugby League Carnival will be of special significance.

Dodd’s son Coen and cousins Craig and Ricky Dodd will represent Gladstone Ringers in the two-day festival of league that starts on Saturday and continues on Sunday in Rockhampton.

“It’s pretty special to have four Dodds in the one team,” he said.

He hopes the Dodd clan can help the Ringers improve on last year’s fourth ranking.

“We’re taking it seriously and there will be some tough teams playing,” Dodd said.

There are eight women’s and 13 men’s teams.

Dodd said the Ringers had a few gun players ready to make an impact.

“Fabian Souter is a front rower and one to look out for and Valentine West is from Gladstone Valleys and is a dashing fullback,” Dodd said.

“Matt Baker is the captain and Lewis Prizeman is the vice, as well as being a damaging player.”

With sultry and hot conditions expected in the Beef Capital, Dodd said there would be plenty of hydration in between matches.

“Games are shorter, with 25-minute halves, and we will play two games on Saturday, and the finals on the Sunday,” he said.

The carnival is the start of yet another pre-season campaign for the seasoned Dodd.

“Wallabys have started pre-season full-on about two weeks ago,” he said.

Dodd praised the design of the jersey.

“Iona Nahow was our kit designer from Mantis and she’s done a great job with our playing kit,” he said.

Gladstone will also be represented with a women’s team called Byelle Possums, which will be coached by Dan Burns.

“Both teams are very talented,” Dodd said.

The opening ceremony is at 8am Saturday, with games kicking off soon after.

Play resumes at 8am Sunday before a 3pm dancing demonstration as pre-game entertainment for the men’s and women’s grand final.

The event is open for all to attend and will be a drug, alcohol and smoke free event.

