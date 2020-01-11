Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jockey Ryan Maloney rides Alligator Blood. Picture: Albert Perez/AAP
Jockey Ryan Maloney rides Alligator Blood. Picture: Albert Perez/AAP
Horses

Magic Millions races delayed after fuel truck rollover

by Ryan Keen
11th Jan 2020 3:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Magic Millions $10 million race day schedule has been put back about 35 minutes after horses being transported down from Brisbane were been held up by a horror M1 fuel truck crash.

About half a dozen horses including Magic Millions $2 million Classic runner Dusty Tycoon were caught up in the drama.

Another was 3YO Guineas favourite Alligator Blood, to be ridden by Gold Coast-based jockey Ryan Maloney in what was to be a 3.15pm race but will more likely be 3.50pm under the new schedule.

Gold Coast Turf Club CEO Steve Lines confirmed about six horses were held up but said Alligator Blood was "almost here" while the others were getting a police escort to speed up their arrival after the crash delay.

"A police escort has been arranged. We have put the races back by one race. For example If the race was at 3pm it will now be 3.35."

Mr Lines was confident no runners would miss their race.

David Vandyke and Alligator Blood's jockey Ryan Maloney. Picture: Trackside Photography
David Vandyke and Alligator Blood's jockey Ryan Maloney. Picture: Trackside Photography

"We will get them all here."

Otherwise, he said it was looking one of the turf club's biggest days with 24,000.

"It's beautiful weather and honestly one of the best crowds we've had in years."

 

New Magic Millions Race day schedule:

Race 6, the 3YO Magic Millions Guineas: 4pm

Race 7, the 2YO Magic Millions Classic: 4.45pm

Race 8, the Pacific Fair Magic Millions Cup: 5.20pm

Race 9, the racing Queensland Magic Millions Quality: 5.50pm

More Stories

Show More
alligator blood dusty tycoon fuel truck m1 magic millions
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Man in hospital after water ski accident at CQ dam

        premium_icon UPDATE: Man in hospital after water ski accident at CQ dam

        News UPDATE: A man in his 20s has injured himself after falling off his water skis at a popular fishing spot.

        Alleged dangerous driver smashes cars in bridge crime spree

        premium_icon Alleged dangerous driver smashes cars in bridge crime spree

        News A MAN who allegedly smashed into several cars, including a police vehicle, in a...

        Weevils help kill ‘detrimental’ weed

        premium_icon Weevils help kill ‘detrimental’ weed

        News The weevils were put into the pond to remove the water lettuce believed to have...

        Can’t miss youth festival kicks off

        premium_icon Can’t miss youth festival kicks off

        Entertainment Only one more sleep remain until Gladstone Regional Council’s Festival of Summer...